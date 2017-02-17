Madison joins cities, counties opposing travel ban

Posted 8:17 pm, February 17, 2017, by
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against the immigration ban that was imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump at Los Angeles International Airport on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Thousands of protesters gathered outside of the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport to denounce the travel ban imposed by President Trump. Protests are taking place at airports across the country. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against the immigration ban that was imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump at Los Angeles International Airport on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Thousands of protesters gathered outside of the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport to denounce the travel ban imposed by President Trump. Protests are taking place at airports across the country. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MADISON — Madison is one of 34 cities and counties getting involved with a federal lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin and other leaders filed a friend-of-the-court brief Friday supporting the plaintiff in a lawsuit pending in New York.

Soglin said in a statement the group is confident their efforts will “thwart the chaos, foolishness and cruelty” fostered by President Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order.

The group argues that the order is unconstitutional and that cities benefit from immigrants. Other cities to sign on include Chicago, Minneapolis, New York and Philadelphia.

Dozens of lawsuits challenging President Trump’s order have been filed since it was issued. President Trump has said he plans to issue a new version of the executive order next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment