Madison joins cities, counties opposing travel ban

MADISON — Madison is one of 34 cities and counties getting involved with a federal lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin and other leaders filed a friend-of-the-court brief Friday supporting the plaintiff in a lawsuit pending in New York.

Soglin said in a statement the group is confident their efforts will “thwart the chaos, foolishness and cruelty” fostered by President Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order.

The group argues that the order is unconstitutional and that cities benefit from immigrants. Other cities to sign on include Chicago, Minneapolis, New York and Philadelphia.

Dozens of lawsuits challenging President Trump’s order have been filed since it was issued. President Trump has said he plans to issue a new version of the executive order next week.