Madison man who tried to join ISIS sentenced to 10 years in prison

MADISON — The Madison man who tried to join the Islamic State was sentenced to ten years in prison on Friday, February 17th.

U.S. Attorneys say 36-year-old Joshua Van Haften planned to “betray the United States and join terrorists dedicated to the murder of innocent individuals.”

Van Haften was arrested two years ago on his way to Syria to join ISIS. Federal anti-terrorism agents were tracking Van Haften for some time, before immigration officials caught him in Turkey in 2014.

He was sent back to the U.S., where he was arrested at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.

Some of the evidence against him includes an online post swearing allegiance to ISIS, saying “the only thing that matters to me is joining my brothers for the war against America liars.”

Van Haften could have faced up to 15 years in prison.