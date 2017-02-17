Photo: Milwaukee police need your help to identify suspect wanted in fatal shooting of Karen Simek

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the male suspect wanted for the January 31st homicide of 53-year-old Karen Simek.

Simek was shot and killed during a robbery in the neighborhood near 12th and National around 5:40 a.m. that day. Simek was walking to the job she had the past 11 years at Garden Fresh Foods.

A tote bag belonging to Simek is also believed to have been taken by the suspect during the incident. The bag is a gray or tan women’s canvas travel or tote bag made by Duluth Trading Company with a front zipper pocket and a zipper closure main compartment. The bag is approximately 13” wide and 15” tall.

In an earlier statement to FOX6 News, Karen Simek’s husband said he and the family are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support after this tragedy.

He wrote, in part: “In our mourning, we know that there is another chapter to be written in Karen’s life story. We believe that with the help of the Milwaukee Police Department and the people of the city in which we were born and which has always been part of our lives, that chapter will be realized very soon.”

Simek’s husband said when a suspect is ultimately charged, he would talk more about his late wife’s life and story.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.