Police searching for missing 60-year-old George Michael Vaughn of Racine

RACINE — Racine police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person who walked away from a group home on Admiralty Avenue near Southwood Drive in Racine Tuesday morning, February 14th.

Authorities say 60-year-old George Michael Vaughn was last seen in Kenosha on Tuesday.

Police describe Vaughn as a white male, 5’6″ tall, and 135 pounds.

If you have any information in regards to Vaughn, you are asked to call the Race Police Department at 262-886-2300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.