U.S. Marshals say Ferris Booker steals your car, then holds it for ransom

MILWAUKEE-- U.S. Marshals are after 22-year-old Ferris Booker. The Milwaukee man is said to not only steal cars, but offer them back to their owners for a price. Here's the thing, when the victim meets to exchange cash for keys Booker draws a gun.

In June 2016, agents say Booker stole a car and then offered it back to the owner for $150 dollars. He set a time and place, but the victim brought several family members to the exchange. Agents say the interaction ended with Booker shooting a man in the leg and fleeing the scene.

In another con, agents say Booker met a victim to collect $600 in exchange for the stolen car. In that instance, agents believe Booker struck the victim with his gun, took the cash and kept the car.

Booker has been formerly charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm.

Ferris Booker is 5'10" and weighs 175 lbs. He wears his hair in braids or dreadlocks. "Paper" is tattooed on his right hand and "Chaser" is inked on his left.

If you have any information of his whereabouts you're asked to call U.S. Marshals at 414-297-3707.