ALBANY, New York -- A woman enjoyed not one, but two, delightful surprises at a Thursday night college baseball game in Albany, New York.

Erin Tobin was tasked with sinking a half-time, half-court shot for a $500 price.

She nailed it!

And then got another surprise.

Her boyfriend, dressed up as a coffee cup, threw off his disguise and proposed in front of the audience.