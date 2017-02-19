× Admirals post another comeback win: 5-4 vs. Charlotte Checkers at home

MILWAUKEE — Freddy Gaudreau scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime to lead the Admirals to another come-from-behind win over the Charlotte Checkers 5-4 on Sunday afternoon, February 19th at Panther Arena.

The win was the second of the weekend over the Checkers and both games same Milwaukee fall behind in 3-1 hole before battling back for the win.

For the third straight game the Ads gave up a goal on the game’s first shift, this time its was Lucas Wallmark who lit the lamp just 21 seconds after puck drop.

And just like the other two games, the Admirals got that goal back later in the first to level the score. With the Ads on the power-play Alex Carrier ripped a one-timer from the high slot over the shoulder of Charlotte goalie Alex Nedljkovic at the 7:03 mark of the first.

The Checkers regained the lead when Kris Newberry lifted the puck over the glove of Marek Mazanec at 11:27 of the opening frame.

Charlotte extended their lead to 3-1 just over two minutes into the second period when Valentin Zykov scored his 14th of the season.

Gaudreau got the Ads back within a goal at 4:19 of the second when cleaned up the rebound of a Trevor Smith shot and lifted a backhand over Nedljkovic for his 12th of the year.

The Charlotte lead went back to two when Andrew Miller went five hole on Mazanec mid-way through the second, but the Admirals responded again as Derek Army was rewarded for going hard to the net with 1:13 remaining in the middle stanza. Army carried the puck one-on-one towards the net and took a shot that was stopped by Nedljkovic, but he stuck with it and cashed in on the rebound to pull the Ads within one at 4-3.

Adam Payerl continued his recent hot streak to level the game at four 5:40 into the third period. Payerl carried the puck into the Charlotte zone and fired a wrister from the top of the right circle that beat Nedljkovic to the far side and set the stage for Gaudreau’s game-winner.

The Admirals now head out on a four-game road trip beginning next Friday night in Grand Rapids. The Ads next home game isn’t until Saturday, March 4th against the Manitoba Moose.