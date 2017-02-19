Anime Milwaukee: More than 10K pour into Wisconsin Center, many dressed as their favorite characters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Thousands of people dressed up as their favorite anime characters in Milwaukee during the 10th annual Anime Milwaukee convention.

More than 10,000 poured into the Hyatt Regency and Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee.

All three floors of the Wisconsin Center were booked with vendors, artists, entertainment and more than 20 special guests. The 24-hour convention is popular among adults and children alike.

"The economic impact of conventions like Anime Milwaukee and others means that our restaurants are full, our hotels are full, that people are spending their time and their money in Milwaukee and then they're going home and telling people what an awesome time they had in our city, so more and more people come back," Kristin Settle with VISIT Milwaukee said.

Experts estimated this year's convention would bring in nearly $2.5 million.

