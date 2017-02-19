× “I know you’ve cheated:” Authorities in Virginia warn of ‘infidelity scam’

RICHMOND, Virginia — Some in Virginia have received letters in the mail that say: “I know you have cheated on your wife.”

The letters demand that recipients pay $2,000, or friends and family members will be sent evidence of the infidelity.

One man knew immediately the threat was phony.

“I thought ‘who is this mystery wife that I don’t have?!” This must be a scam. I don’t have a wife. Because if you find someone that does have a wife, and they did cheat, most likely I think they’re gonna pay,” the man said.

Police have received several reports from people in central Virginia who received the letter.

Law enforcement agencies in nearby counties posted warnings to their Facebook pages, instructing residents not to send any money should they receive a letter like this.

Officials are working with federal law enforcement to figure out who is behind this scam.