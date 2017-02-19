More than 300 guns seized in Milwaukee so far in 2017: “Look what our officers are up against”

MILWAUKEE — Sawed-off shotguns, Glocks and assault rifles are just some of the weapons taken off the streets of Milwaukee so far in 2017.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said Sunday, February 19th officers are seizing more weapons with less government funding.

Mayor Barrett applauded the Milwaukee Police Department Sunday for their work in getting guns off the streets. He showed all of us what Milwaukee police officers are up against every day.

On display during Mayor Barrett’s news conference Sunday were more than a dozen weapons — from AR-15s to Glocks to .9mm guns and sawed-off shotguns. One of the weapons had an extender that holds 50 rounds.

Mayor Barrett said at times, Milwaukee police officers are out-gunned. So far in 2017, police have seized more than 300 guns.

Barrett is calling for legislation and increased funding to help police.

“I`m here today because I want to say ‘thank you.’ I want to say ‘thank you’ to all four of these officers and the other 1,800-plus officers who risk their lives every single day to make this community safer. Look what they’re up against. This is something you wouldn’t want your son or daughter to have to face in their job,” Barrett said.

Mayor Barrett compared Milwaukee to major U.S. cities and said the statistics show officers are getting more guns off the streets in Milwaukee than in New York and Philadelphia.