Racine Co. Sheriff: Woman allegedly struck her husband with vehicle

RACINE COUNTY — Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office say a woman is in custody after allegedly striking her husband with a vehicle early Sunday, February 19th.

A news release from the sheriff’s office indicates shortly after midnight, the Racine County Communications Center received notification there was a man in his early 30s bleeding from the back of his head on S. Front St. in the Village of Rochester, Racine County.

The person who called heard someone yell for help, then heard arguing and then heard a loud sound like a gun shot or someone being hit by vehicle. He did see a vehicle driving away from the scene.

Officials say it was determined the subject had been hit by a vehicle. He was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital and his current medical condition is unknown.

The driver later returned to the scene. Preliminary investigations determined that a husband and wife were having a domestic dispute inside a vehicle. The wife, who was driving pulled over and the husband got out. At some point, the wife struck the husband with the car and then left.

The woman is expected to face multiple charges in this case.

