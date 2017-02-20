“It’s their best week ever:” Diners flock to Kenosha for Restaurant Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- February is often a quiet time in the restaurant world, but things are buzzing in downtown Kenosha!

“[Sunday] we had a line to the door from 9:00 a.m. until about 8:00 p.m. It was every seat full -- people waiting in line," said Riki Tagliapietra, GM of The Buzz.

For nine days, Restaurant Week heats up the local food scene in the middle of winter.

“Some restaurants say that it’s their best week ever, especially for February, being the middle of winter," said Deanna Goodwin with the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“We love it as sort of the kickoff to the tourism season for downtown Kenosha," said Tim Dorr, GM of Mike's Chicken and Donut Bar.

Twenty-one restaurants and shops are taking part in the third year of this event. Through February 26th, customers can try special fixed-price menus -- $10 for breakfast or lunch, and $20 or $30 for dinner.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us to have newcomers come in and try us out, and then we know that we can have them come back throughout the summer," said Dorr.

The focus on food attracts culinary-minded patrons from the surrounding area, and even from Milwaukee and Chicago.

“We get a lot of Chicago diners because they can get what they can get in the city for $80 for $30 right now here," said Tagliapietra.

It's an opportunity to take advantage of a deal that’s worth the drive to downtown Kenosha.

“There’s a lot of great restaurants, really creative chefs, and a lot of wonderful people behind the scenes here," said Goodwin.