Man accused of killing Berit Beck to go on trial in February 2018

Posted 2:40 pm, February 20, 2017, by , Updated at 02:41PM, February 20, 2017
Dennis Brantner

Dennis Brantner

FOND DU LAC — A February 12, 2018 trial date has been set for Dennis Brantner’s second trial for allegedly killing Berit Beck.

Last summer, a trial resulted in a hung jury for the August 22, 1990, murder of the Racine County woman as she traveled through Fond du Lac County.

At a hearing Monday, the four-week trial was set, as were pre-trial hearings on June 20, Oct. 24, Dec. 13, and Jan. 29, according to court records.

Authorities who re-examined the cold case say they matched fingerprints on evidence recovered from Beck’s van to Brantner. He was first identified as a suspect in 2014. He has denied killing Beck.

Berit Beck

Berit Beck

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s