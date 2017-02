MILWAUKEE — We are getting a new look at the construction of the new Milwaukee Bucks arena.

New aerial photos show the structural steel taking shape.

You can also see the new parking structure and the new practice facility just north of the arena.

Bucks officials said construction remains on schedule. The project is expected to be done in time for the 2018 season.

PHOTO GALLERY

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.