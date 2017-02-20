“Not My Presidents Day:” Protests across the country, including here in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Protesters turned Presidents Day into “Not My Presidents Day” with demonstrations from coast to coast on Monday, February 20th, including here in Milwaukee. But the rally in downtown Milwaukee was about more than President Donald Trump.

Those taking part in the rally said they’re concerned about many different issues, including women’s rights, immigration and even Senator Ron Johnson, but the thread connecting all the issues was President Trump.

FOX6 News spoke with several protesters, who said they’re concerned about the future of our country. One woman said she has many friends who voted for President Trump, and said she’s disappointed in those friends. She said she hopes enough people rise up and oppose President Trump’s actions.

Another woman came with a group holding a sign mocking the proposed wall along the U.S./Mexico border.

“For one, not approving his Supreme Court nominee, not approving his ridiculous Cabinet nominations, I could go on and on,” Peg Dyer said.

“We’re doing this to illustrate the ridiculousness of trying to build a border wall because it doesn’t address the true issues with immigration. Right now, there’s parents getting deported from American citizen children, and it’s not addressing the real issues,” Erika Carrizales said.

Carrizales said she would like to see immigration reform that involves a path to citizenship for those who have been in the United States for decades.

