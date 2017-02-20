Officials release photos, information regarding human remains found along Lake Michigan in Somers

KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, February 20th released photographs and additional information regarding the human remains discovered along Lake Michigan in the Village of Somers on Wednesday, December 28th.

A family visiting from out-of-state discovered the human remains while walking along the shoreline. There’s a steep drop from the bluff near where the body was found on Sheridan Road near 11th Street — that’s why few people walk along that part of the lake.

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department are investigating this death.

Officials say the decedent underwent an autopsy at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on December 29th, 2016. After the autopsy, the decedent was transported to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for a forensic anthropology exam and DNA extraction.

At this point in the investigation, the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office are awaiting the anthropology and DNA results from the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification.

Authorities say they do not have a cause or manner of death at this time — and do not know the decedent’s age, sex, or race.

Authorities have released the following photographs and information about the decedent’s clothes and personal items that were found with the decedent. They are hoping that someone will recognize these items and come forward with information about the decedent’s identity.

Officials believe that the decedent has ties to the Lake County (Illinois)/Waukegan area.

Based on the clothing, we believe that the decedent is probably an adult male. We are awaiting confirmation from the UNTCHI.

A purple keychain containing several keys and a Thornton’s Gas Station Rewards card. There is no name associated with this rewards card. Thornton’s was able to tell us that this person made multiple purchases from 12/12/2012 to 01/27/2014 at their gas station located at 2201 North Green Bay Road, Waukegan, Illinois. All of these transactions were paid in cash. The transactions consisted of multiple purchases of coffee, and sometimes Mentos candy or M&M candy. There were several fuel purchases too.

This key chain also contains a padlock key, a house key, and a round car key. The round car key is believed to be a door/trunk key from a Cadillac/General Motors type of vehicle, possibly a Seville or Deville ranging from the 1980’s to 1999.

A Reebok size 3XL, zip-up hooded sweatshirt. We believe that the sweatshirt is similar to the one pictured below. We believe that this sweatshirt was originally black in color with red/orange distressed letter design of “Reebok” across the front chest.

A light blue colored lighter was located in the decedent’s pants pocket.

A tube of “Chapstick” with a blue label was located in the decedent’s pants pocket.

A thermal style type of shirt, probably long sleeves, unknown color, brand “Sada”, size 1X.

Dark colored fabric pants, probably black in color, brand “Lions Crest by English Laundry”, size XL, with an elastic waist band.

A ribbed tank top, unknown size or color, brand is “Hanes”.

Fabric boxer style shorts/underwear, brand “Fruit of the Loom, unknown size and color.

Sheriff Beth along with the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office will be holding a joint press conference on Thursday, February 23rd regarding the human remains.

If you have any information about who the items possibly belong to, please contact Patrice Hall, Kenosha County Medical Examiner at 262-653-3869 or Detective Kris Schwartz, of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5102.