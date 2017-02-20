Slenderman stabbing case: Anissa Weier appears in court for motions hearing

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Anissa Weier, one of two girls accused in the stabbing of a classmate, is in a Waukesha County courtroom on Monday afternoon, February 20th — for a motions hearing.

A week ago, a Waukesha County judge ruled defendant Morgan Geyser can have a fair trial in that county. That means she will not have a change of venue as requested by her attorney. The judge also ruled that Geyser’s confession in this case will stand.

Back in December, a judge ruled Geyser and Weier will be tried separately.

