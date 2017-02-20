State lawmaker wants to hear from you about crime problem: “We will not take testimony from politicians”

MILWAUKEE — A firearm-carrying Republican says he has heard enough from Milwaukee’s politicians about the city’s crime problem. Now, he wants to hear from the people.

West Bend Representative Bob Gannon says he is bringing his Urban Revitalization Committee to Milwaukee this summer — although just one meeting is scheduled in the city.

“I’m not looking for hugs. I’m looking for an opportunity to lift people out of poverty,” Gannon said.

Gannon told FOX6 News that when his committee makes six inner city visits this spring, a few people will not be on the invite list.

“We will not take testimony from politicians. They’re allowed to speak freely to the media. I want to hear from the people truly impacted by these guns, from this crime, by this joblessness,” Gannon said.

Lawmakers are scheduled to spend four hours in Milwaukee on Thursday, June 1st. Though the two are talking about the same issue — crime — Gannon is not on the same page as Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

“You’ve got sawed-off shotguns here, you’ve got the AR-15s as well,” Barrett said.

On Sunday, standing behind a display of guns police have seized on Milwaukee streets. Barrett asked for state help with tougher gun laws.

“We have a situation where there are times when our police officers can be outgunned,” Barrett said Sunday.

The mayor wants lawmakers to make it illegal for people with three misdemeanors in five years to possess a gun — and for a person to buy a gun and give it to a felon friend. A bill doing that is stuck in the legislature.

Gannon is not saying whether he supports the mayor’s requests, pledging to wait until after the committee hearings before offering legislation himself.

“We all have the same goal. Get crime down, get people safe in their streets, which will bring jobs back,” Gannon said.

The mayor’s chief of staff took a swipe at Gannon, saying the mayor had twice invited him to meetings in Milwaukee — after the Sherman Park unrest in August and to a Milwaukee Police Department briefing in December.

Gannon responded, saying he would not be at the mayor’s beck and call.