“This was a busy weekend:” Lake Gevena Fire Dept. responded to 10 incidents over the weekend

LAKE GENEVA — The Lake Geneva Fire Department responded to ten separate incidents over the weekend of February 18th – 20th — including five EMS, one fire alarm, and one auto accident.

In addition, on Saturday, February 18th at 10:42 a.m. crews responded to the area of Center Street near Dodge Street for a car that hit power pole guy wires and flipped on its side in the alley — inches away from gas meters on the adjoining house.

Fire personnel stabilized the vehicle and cut open the windshield to extricate the driver.

At 3:46 p.m., Engine 1 assisted Bloomfield Fire for a MABAS Box Alarm on Bloomfield Road. A large pole barn filled with cars, tools, and farm equipment was fully engulfed in fire.

At 7:31 a.m. on Monday, February 20th fire department members extinguished a car fire on Wells Street near Townline Road, involving a Jeep that was destroyed. The intense heat caused the tires to explode and pavement to melt.

Capt. Mark Moller-Gunderson commented, “This was a busy weekend, but our crews did a great job and we’re thankful there were no injuries. We train for these emergencies and that training shows in the work that we do.”