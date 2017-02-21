× Cheese recall expands AGAIN amid listeria fears, Biery Cheese Co. recalls 5 varieties

Another company has issued a voluntary recall of some cheeses following concerns of possible listeria contamination.

According to the FDA, Biery Cheese Co. is voluntarily recalling specialty Longhorn Colby cheese due to potential contamination of listeria.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term systems such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, FDA officials said.

On February 15th, Biery Cheese Co. was notified by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Indiana that they supplied Biery Cheese with various type cheeses that may be contaminated with listeria.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Products affected are:

Brand Description Product Size UPC Code Sell By Date Delallo Premium Sliced Colby Cheese 8 oz 0 72368 12452 0 May/6/2017 Delallo Premium Sliced Hot Pepper Cheese 8 oz 0 72368 12462 9 May/6/2017 Dietz & Watson Pasteurized Process New York State Cheddar Cheese with Jalapeno and Cayenne 8 oz 0 31506 79412 4 May/6/2017 Dietz & Watson Pepper Jack Cheese 8 oz. 0 31506 79450 6 May/6/2017 Private Selections Hardwood Smoked Gouda Slice 8 oz. 0 11110 60861 1 05/06/17 According to the FDA, the products were distributed between November 11th, 2016 and January 4th, 2017. These products were packaged at Biery Cheese Company in Louisville, OH and distributed to distribution centers located in the States of: Georgia, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. Customers who have purchased any of the cheese products listed above from the affected sell by dates or any unreadable date codes are urged not to consume it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Biery Cheese Co at 1-800-243-3731 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.

This is the third time in recent weeks that companies have announced cheese recalls due to possible listeria contamination, the Indy Star is reporting.

Earlier this month, Sargento and Meijer announced recalls of some cheeses distributed by Deutsch Kase Haus. Sargento then expanded its recall to include more products a week later and cut ties with the distribution company.

Food Safety News is reporting a number of cheeses have been recalled (more than 130), including Sargento, Sara Lee, Saputo, Dutch Valley and Guggisberg, as well as a variety of store-branded products sold by Meijer, Albertsons, H-E-B and other retailers — all distributed by Deutsch Kase Haus.

According to Food Safety News, the recalls, which began February 10th, stem from a random test conducted by Tennessee inspectors on samples of Amish Classics cheese collected from a retailer and produced by Deutsch Kase Haus LLC. The cheese tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes and Tennessee officials posted a consumer alert.