Milwaukee Bucks announce new partnership with Daktronics

Posted 10:05 am, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 10:11AM, February 21, 2017

MILWAUKEE– The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Tuesday morning, February 21st, a new partnership with Daktronics.

Design documents submitted to the Milwaukee Plan Commission show the message board will wrap around the corner of the arena, looking like a glass wall during the day, and a message board at night.

It will be 15 feet tall and 85 feet wide, with a Bucks sign and benches below — facing the public plaza to the east of the new arena.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.

