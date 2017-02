× Milwaukee’s Five O’Clock Steakhouse named #1 in Wisconsin; among the top in the country

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Five O’Clock Steakhouse was named the #1 steakhouse in Wisconsin by renowned culinary publication “Tasting Table.”

It was also named among the top steakhouses in the country.

The restaurant is located at 24th and State in downtown Milwaukee.

