Speeding, and driving without a valid license: Woman accused of hitting 7-year-old as he crossed street

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is charged, accused of striking a seven-year-old boy with her vehicle as he tried to cross the street in a crosswalk in late January. Prosecutors say she was speeding, and driving without a valid license.

The accused is 31-year-old Neeka Clark of Milwaukee. She is facing one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended, causing great bodily harm, and one count of reckless driving causing great bodily harm.

According to a criminal complaint, on January 27th around 4:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the crash at 60th and Green Tree Road. Seven-year-old Junarre Hinton was found lying on 60th Street. He was conscious, but unresponsive at the scene — and transported to Children’s Hospital.

“One car pulled up. It stopped. There was another car that was coming that merged into the other lane,” Hinton’s father said.

The complaint says Clark, the driver of the striking vehicle, remained at the scene after the crash. She said she was headed northbound on 60th Street when she spotted two juveniles in the street. She said the seven-year-old boy ran across the street, and she couldn’t stop in time.

“Two broken legs. He broke his left ankle. He had a fractured toe on his left foot. Some fractured bones in the back of his neck. It was really the scariest moment of my life,” Hinton’s father said.

A witness told investigators he saw two boys step into the crosswalk on 60th Street, and saw Clark’s vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. He then saw Clark’s vehicle collide with one of the boys in the crosswalk.

“Witnesses said about 60 miles-per-hour,” Hinton’s father said.

The speed limit in the area is 20 miles-per-hour.

The other boy who was present during this incident told investigators he was walking home from basketball practice with his friend — the nine-year-old boy who was struck. They were crossing the street in the crosswalk when his friend was struck, the boy said. He said he saw his friend “flip through the air.”

The complaint says the impact of the collision caused the boy to “travel 125 feet from the point of impact.”

The complaint notes that there are several signs that Clark should’ve seen leading up to the crosswalk.

An investigator noted there were no pre or post impact tire marks in the area, the complaint says.

According to the complaint, at the time of this crash, Clark’s driving privileges were suspended, effective September 2016. Additionally, prosecutors say she was cited for operating after revocation six times since August of 2015.

Hinton’s father said he was unconscious for days, but has since opened his eyes and is talking a little. He said Clark has no insurance, so they’ve launched a GoFundMe.com account to help pay medical expenses. He said there’s no date set for the boy to leave the hospital. He said physical therapists are planning treatment for the next two years.

Clark made her initial appearance in court in this case on February 14th. She has pleaded not guilty. A $2,000 signature bond was set, and a scheduling conference was set for March 8th.