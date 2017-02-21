× State transportation officials discuss audit that discovered massive cost overruns on major projects

MADISON — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are facing lawmakers publicly to answer questions about a highly critical audit that discovered massive cost overruns on major projects and numbers other problems.

The hearing Tuesday before the Legislature’s Audit Committee comes as the Legislature is debating how to address a nearly $1 billion shortfall in the roads budget. Gov. Scott Walker has insisted on not raising gas taxes or other fees to pay for it, while Assembly Republican leaders say that should be in the mix.

Auditor said he's "concerned" that @WisconsinDOT central office couldn't explain why costs ballooned – had to ask DOT's regional districts. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) February 21, 2017

Auditors are asking @WisconsinDOT to report back in June on whether it is following audit recommendations on administrative cost controls. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) February 21, 2017

Auditors say they don't know if transportation shortfall is actually larger than $1b estimate. If DOT is lowballing projects, it could be. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) February 21, 2017

The audit released in January gave fodder to both sides to make their arguments. It found that major highway projects in Wisconsin over the past decade have cost twice as much as the state Department of Transportation initially estimated.