“This space is crucial:” Pabst Theater begins first full-scale remodel of backstage area in decade

Posted 5:24 pm, February 21, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- It’s an area few concert or theater-goers ever get to see. Backstage at the Pabst Theater is reserved for the performers.

“It’s really important for the actors to feel like they have a home to come home to because they’re traveling all over the place," said Anne Sperry, Steinhafels senior interior designer.

And that home is getting a major face-lift. Instead of the curtain going up on Tuesday, February 21st, the elevator was going down – with a full assortment of furniture for the first full-scale remodel of the backstage area in a decade.

“We popped bright red and we popped lime green, and a little yellow, and new lights down there," said Sperry.

Sperry is a former stage actress in her own right. Her goal was to brighten up an area that used to resemble, in her words, a cave.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline

“It’s really important to come in to a place where they can take a deep breath and go, 'something is organized, and it feels right in here, and there is balance and color and joy,' and then they can go out on stage and be themselves. And just have fun," said Sperry.

And for the Pabst Theater Group, the project is an investment in the future.

“This space is crucial to having artists come to our venues," said Sasha Molin, hospitality director.

Milwaukee may not be New York City or LA, so the comfort and hospitality of the backstage area plays a huge part in bringing big-name acts to town.

“We’ve definitely had artists that have come here multiple times, and it’s because they know they are treated really well," said Molin.

With an in-house chef, a barista and now the new design, it might even make artists on the road feel right at home.

Below are some pictures of what the backstage area used to look like.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s