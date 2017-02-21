Warplane of Vietnam War hero Lance Sijan on its way to new home

Posted 1:30 pm, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 01:31PM, February 21, 2017
Removal of the Capt. Lance Sijan fighter jet from its pedestal

Removal of the Capt. Lance Sijan fighter jet from its pedestal

MILWAUKEE — The warplane of Capt. Lance Sijan, a Vietnam War veteran and Bay View Medal of Honor recipient, has been removed from its pedestal outside of what used to be the 440th Airlift Wing compound at Mitchell International Airport.

The jet was removed from that location so that it can be placed in a more prominent spot on the western side of the airport; a place where it will be more visible to more people.

The plane will eventually be rededicated in its new position at Mitchell International Airport. That is set for the Friday of Memorial Day weekend.

Removal of the Capt. Lance Sijan fighter jet from its pedestal

Removal of the Capt. Lance Sijan fighter jet from its pedestal

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s