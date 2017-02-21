× Warplane of Vietnam War hero Lance Sijan on its way to new home

MILWAUKEE — The warplane of Capt. Lance Sijan, a Vietnam War veteran and Bay View Medal of Honor recipient, has been removed from its pedestal outside of what used to be the 440th Airlift Wing compound at Mitchell International Airport.

The jet was removed from that location so that it can be placed in a more prominent spot on the western side of the airport; a place where it will be more visible to more people.

The plane will eventually be rededicated in its new position at Mitchell International Airport. That is set for the Friday of Memorial Day weekend.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.