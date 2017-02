× ACLU challenges Milwaukee Police Department’s stop-and-frisk program

MILWAUKEE — The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Wisconsin, and the law firm of Covington & Burling filed a class-action lawsuit Wednesday, February 22nd against the City of Milwaukee over its police department’s stop-and-frisk program.

The ACLU is expected to hold a news conference at 9 a.m.

BREAKING: ACLU files suit over stop and frisk in Milwaukee. Watch the press conference live at 9am CST https://t.co/YE3wcFXdc6 pic.twitter.com/KNTkxXL5Pm — ACLU of Wisconsin (@ACLUofWisconsin) February 22, 2017

The ACLU of Wisconsin is the state affiliate of the national ACLU and is a non-profit, non-partisan, private organization.