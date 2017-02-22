Elderly woman dies at hospital after accident near Brady & Farwell in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the 87-year-old woman who was hurt following an accident near Brady and Farwell on Thursday, February 16th has died from her injuries.

Officials say she died overnight at an area hospital.

Police said the woman was seriously hurt when she fell as she was crossing the street mid-block.

Based on video officials received from one of the area residents, police believe it was the woman’s fault she was hit. They say it looks like she walked directly into the path of the car backing out.

The driver of the parking vehicle, a 35-year-old man from Milwaukee remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police say he stayed and “held the woman” until the paramedics arrived. He will not be cited.

“Unfortunately when you’re 87 and you fall, she suffered some serious injuries. She hit her head on the concrete,” said Stephen Basting, Milwaukee Police Department.