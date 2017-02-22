× Greenfield police warn of new, more discreet ATM skimmers

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police are warning all users of ATMs to be on the lookout for a new type of skimmer.

The City of Chicago is apparently seeing a huge influx of the new skimmers which officials say are more discreet.

The photo attached to this story is just one of the many skimmers removed from an ATM in Chicago.

Officials warn, if you are using an ATM and your card sticks there is probably a skimmer.

If you suspect an ATM in Greenfield has a skimmer on it, you’re urged to call the Greenfield Police Department right away at 414-761-5301.