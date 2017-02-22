LULAC, community representatives raise issue with Pres. Trump’s executive order on immigration

MILWAUKEE — The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and community representatives gathered at Milwaukee’s City Hall on Wednesday morning, February 22nd to address what they call serious issues with President Donald Trump’s most recent executive order on immigration.

Speakers like Milwaukee Alderman Jose Perez say the policy is trying to divide our government into teams. Perez said he is proud to lead in a district full of immigrants.

“I didn’t run for office to lead some strange fight against my own government,” Perez said. “I ran to do what I could to help all the residents of this city get what everyone wants for themselves and their families. And that’s a dry, warm place to sleep, a job at a fair wage, a park to enjoy a warm February day, and access to some basic services.”

Also speaking, Elana Khan, Director of Jewish Community Relations Council. Khan said she is proud to stand with immigrants. She spoke of her grandparents’ journey as immigrants — and how it could have been different with different immigration policies back in the day.

Christine Neumann-Ortiz from Voces de la Frontera also spoke. She said, “These executive orders are sweeping, reckless and cruel. They have no regard for the impact that it will have on families,”