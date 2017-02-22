Milwaukee arena milestone: With first pre-cast concrete in place, project is 25% complete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There is now a foundation for some of the seats that will go into the new downtown Milwaukee arena. The first concrete blocks in what will be the seating area were installed on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The pre-cast concrete blocks were lowered into place late Wednesday afternoon. Mortenson is the construction firm for this massive project. Officials with the company say reaching this milestone means they are about 25 percent through the job.

Mortenson officials say this will not be the part of the construction where people recognize what's going in on the inside.

"This is the seats; everybody's going to be enjoying the pre-cast seats and how you get to view the games and all the events that will be going down," said Ryan Wilkinson, construction superintendent.

Using the concrete to build the concourses and both upper and lower levels will consume work on the second shift for the next four months. From there, much of the roof will be closed and then workers will be filling more of the seating area.