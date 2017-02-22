View vote totals from 2017 spring election

Take a look at a company that’s creating realistic looking holograms

Posted 9:32 am, February 22, 2017, by

Holograms have always been that technology that seems really cook -- but never actually took off. Now, one company wants to change that by beaming real time holograms to audiences around the world. Rich DeMuro joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

