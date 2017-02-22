× “Wasn’t in good shape:” Puppy rescued from owners’ truck recovering after he overdose on heroin

CARROLLTON, Texas — There are a lot of things going on in the world that’ll make you shake your head and this story is no different.

A puppy is recovering from one rough ride after police in Texas found him left by his owners in a truck outside of a Home Depot store — but that’s just the “tail end” of this tragic story.

“Officers went out to the parking lot and sure enough, found the puppy on the floorboard of the passenger’s side,” explained Jolene Devito with Carrollton PD. “(The dog) wasn’t in good shape.”

Turns out, the puppy overdosed on opiates and police claim it was “specifically heroin.”

The good news is the puppy was rescued and properly treated by The North Texas Pet Clinic. He’ll also be available for adoption in the next 10 days.

As for the humans, well, they’re currently behind bars for heroin possession and fraudulent destruction after they were reportedly caught switching price tags inside the Home Depot store.