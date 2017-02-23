1 dead following 2-vehicle crash near 98th & Greenfield in West Allis

Posted 5:34 am, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 05:41AM, February 23, 2017

WEST ALLIS -- West Allis police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred early Thursday morning, February 23rd.
It happened on Greenfield Avenue near 98th Street around 1:15 a.m.

The Medical Examiner's Office confirms they were called to the scene.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Greenfield Avenue were temporarily closed as a result of the crash. All lanes reopened around 5:30 a.m.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the crash of the identity of the victim.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

