1 dead following 2-vehicle crash near 98th & Greenfield in West Allis

WEST ALLIS -- West Allis police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred early Thursday morning, February 23rd.
It happened on Greenfield Avenue near 98th Street around 1:15 a.m.
The Medical Examiner's Office confirms they were called to the scene.
All eastbound and westbound lanes of Greenfield Avenue were temporarily closed as a result of the crash. All lanes reopened around 5:30 a.m.
No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the crash of the identity of the victim.
43.016389 -88.034340