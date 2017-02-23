× Charged: Man who used to be priest at Wauwatosa school accused of inappropriate contact with young girl

MILWAUKEE — 75-year-old Robert Marsicek of Milwaukee is charged with three counts of first-degree child sexual assault – contact with a child under age 13. This, in connection with events that allegedly took place at St. Pius X Grade School in Wauwatosa.

In December 2016, a 15-year-old girl went to Wauwatosa police to discuss allegations that she was sexually assaulted by Marsicek, also known as Father Bob.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged victim told police Marsicek was the priest at the school. She said starting in first grade, Marsicek would “hug her” and often touch her in inappropriate ways. The complaint indicates these incidents happened from first through fourth grade.

On January 10th, the complaint indicates “Father Bob was questioned” by a detective about the incidents in the complaint. Marsicek recalled interacting with the student — but was not specific about any instance in particular.

The complaint says Marsicek “was asked if he was aroused by boys and small girls and he stated ‘certainly I’m aroused just the cuteness and beauty of them.’ When asked if he was attracted in a sexual manner, he replied not to the point that he would not want to have sex with them ‘but in a sexual manner in so far as your groin…begins to be the dictator.'”

If convicted on any of the charges against him, Marsicek faces up to 60 years in prison.