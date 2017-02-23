× Full MPS board to discuss proposal that would require uniforms for ALL students

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Board of School Directors is set to meet Thursday evening, February 23rd, and one of the items on the agenda for discussion is the proposal calling for uniforms for Milwaukee Public Schools students.

A committee on February 14th voted to send the plan to implement uniforms for ALL students to the FULL Milwaukee Public Schools Board of School Directors without making a recommendation.

The reason there was no recommendation in support of or against the proposal is because the committee said there was confusion over the proposal. One version was given out at the meeting, and another was given out publicly.

Right now, individual schools must “opt in” to require students to wear uniforms. A proposal before the school board changes the system to an “opt out” approach.

According to the policy, all MPS schools would implement uniforms starting in the fall 2017 semester. The outfits will follow the same basic design — khaki pants and a collared shirt. But each school can pick its own colors, style and price.

Schools or individual families can choose not to comply with the policy.