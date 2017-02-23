Governor Walker tells conservatives ‘go big, go bold’ during speech at CPAC

OXON HILL, Maryland — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has advice for Donald Trump: “Do what you said you were going to do.”

Speaking at a conference of conservatives outside Washington, Walker urges Trump and conservatives to “go big, go bold.”

Walker recounts his battles with liberal activists and labor unions, comparing his experience in Wisconsin with what President Donald Trump and his Cabinet are experiencing now. He tells the activists, “Been there, done that.”

Walker also spoke about transferring more power to the states Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s annual meeting.

He says other than the military and “maybe preserving things like Social Security and Medicare, I think just about everything else is better done by the states.”

Walker says he “loved” Trump’s Cabinet and hoped it, along with Congress, would make transformational changes to send more power back to the states.

He says “this is a unique opportunity in time to have transformational change.”

Walker ran for president last year and after dropping out endorsed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. Walker endorsed Trump after the Republican National Convention.