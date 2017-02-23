× Lawyer for Kenosha transgender student who won lawsuit: Revocation of federal guidance won’t impact case

MADISON — A lawyer for a transgender student in Wisconsin who won a lawsuit against his school says revocation of federal guidance related to bathroom use would not impact his case.

In September, a federal judge ordered Tremper High School in Kenosha to allow senior Ashton Whitaker to use the boys’ bathroom.

His attorney, Ilona Turner, said Wednesday, February 22nd the court’s ruling relied on cases showing it is unlawful to discriminate against transgender people, not on guidance issued by former President Barack Obama’s administration. President Donald Trump plans to revoke Obama’s guidance.

Tremper High School is appealing Whitaker’s victory. The appeal will be heard the day after the Supreme Court hears the case of Gavin Grimm, a transgender student from Virginia.

The school’s spokeswoman and lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.