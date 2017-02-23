× Man found hiding in pine trees arrested for 6th OWI offense in Washington County

WEST BEND — Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from West Bend police, arrested a 49-year-old man for his SIXTH OWI offense.

It happened Wednesday night, February 22nd around 9:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials said the man attempted to elude a deputy, who clocked him driving 72 miles-per-hour in a 50 miles-per-hour zone on County Trunk D. The deputy attempted to stop him on N. Main Street near Green Tree Road in West Bend when he abruptly pulled onto Green Tree and fled.

The man pulled into a driveway on Green Tree near Sunset Ridge Drive and fled on foot.

He was located by West Bend police — hiding in pine trees. He was arrested for his sixth OWI.