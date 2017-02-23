“My pass was flagged:” 14-year-old learns his name is on the terror watch list

BOSTON — There was confusion during what was supposed to be a simple trip to Florida for a baseball tournament when a New Hampshire teenager’s name popped up on the terror watch list.

Peter Haas is still in braces — not even old enough to drive. He’s known as “the rule follower” in his family of four. But when he was passing through Logan International Airport to fly to Florida on a baseball trip, he was immediately taken aside.

“They said my pass was flagged and they would have to take me aside for extra screening and a pat down. It’s pretty alarming to hear this,” Haas told WCVB.

TSA agents pulled him and his baggage aside and began vigorously searching.

“They pulled the soles out of his shoes, the insoles out of his shoes and were looking at his phone, opened up his phone to see if there was anything there, and then rubbing him down for bomb residue, that kind of stuff. They said this wasn’t a routine thing, this was him on a watch list, that someone else had a name similar to his or something of this nature,” Peter Haas’ father, Andy Haas said.

Peter Haas was eventually allowed to board and said agents were pleasant and helpful throughout.

As for how his name ended up on that terror watch list, officials with the FBI Boston division told WCVB they couldn’t comment on Haas’ case.

Meanwhile, Haas said he’s already looking ahead to upcoming trips he’s hoping he’ll be cleared to take.

“We’re hoping I can get into everything without any trouble,” Peter Haas said.

Haas and his family have already filled out the paperwork to try to get his name off the list. The Haas family said they were in contact with New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan’s office in the hopes of getting his name off the list.