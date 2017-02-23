“Overwhelmed, excited, glad:” Army veteran gets keys to his new home in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A military veteran is moving into his new home in Milwaukee thanks to some help from local government and non-profits.

Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch presented the keys to Army veteran Wesley Landry III.

Landry is the most recent veteran to get keys to a new home in "The Woodlands" on N. Swan Road. This, after more than a decade of service in the Army -- from 1987 through 2001.

"Just overwhelmed. Excited. Glad to be able to go somewhere and lay my head at night and not worry about that during the day. Now I can focus on work," Landry said.

Landry's new home is thanks to a combined effort from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) and WestCare Wisconsin -- a non-profit that provides health and human services to at-risk people.