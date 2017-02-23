Sean Spicer: States could see “greater enforcement” of federal law against marijuana

During his daily press briefing, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday, February 23rd states could see “greater enforcement” of the federal law against marijuana use, POLITICO is reporting.

Spicer said the following, according to POLITICO:

President Donald Trump “understands the pain and suffering that many people go through who are facing especially terminal diseases, and the comfort that some of these drugs, including medical marijuana, can bring to them,” he said, also noting previous action by Congress not to fund the Justice Department “go[ing] after those folks.” As for “recreational marijuana, that’s a very, very different subject. When you see something like the opioid addiction crisis blossoming in so many states around this country, the last thing we should be doing is encouraging people,” Spicer said.

