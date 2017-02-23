What’s next for Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke? He says, “Be patient.”

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland — Sheriff David Clarke bobbleheads, cherry lip balm and Dog the Bounty Hunter. The group that wants Clarke to run for U.S. Senate next year is pulling out all of the stops at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland. Clarke’s team has said the sheriff is not looking at a Senate bid.

The “Draft Clarke for Senate” Super PAC says it has raised $300,000 in a month — and is handing out Clarke-themed cherry lip balm at CPAC Thursday, February 23rd. There’s also a chance to win a Sheriff Clarke bobblehead.

The Super PAC trying to get Sheriff Clarke to run for Senate says the bobblehead is a reference to Clarke saying last month, “The only reason I’ll be reaching across the aidle is to grab one of them by the throat.”

Meanwhile, Clarke was on stage Thursday.

“Sanctuary cities are havens for criminal activities,” Clarke told the crowd at the CPAC.

Clarke said officials in such cities, which prohibit their police from cooperating with federal immigration agents, should be prosecuted.

“You charge one mayor, one governor, one council president that adopts these laws. This stuff is going to end right away,” Clarke said.

Is Clarke still in line to join President Donald’s Trump’s administration? Here’s what he told Fox’s Sean Hannity earlier this week.

“By the way Sheriff, I thought you were going to join the administration. Are you going to join?” Hannity asked?

“Be patient. That’s all I can say,” Clarke answered.

Wisconsin GOP Strategist Brian Fraley tells FOX6 News he does not expect Clarke to be sheriff for long.

“Look, I think he’s got one foot out the door — and I don’t think he’s going to run for U.S. Senate,” Fraley said.

Fraley does not put much stock in the group trying to draft him for Senate, despite that cherry lip balm which claims health benefits.

State Rep. David Bowen, a Milwaukee Democrat, can only laugh.

“I have no idea what the sheriff does these days. I think a lot of people don’t, because they don’t see much of him here in Milwaukee,” Bowen said.

Dog the Bounty Hunter, who is part of the draft committee, is also appearing at the CPAC on Clarke’s behalf.

Clarke is giving a speech on Saturday afternoon — and he has a book coming out in the next two weeks.