Back to reality: Temperatures drop after taste of spring teases southeast Wisconsin

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- You basked in the sun and enjoyed an all-too brief taste of summer, and just like that it's winter again. This isn't the kind of winter storm that allows you to build a snowman or sled down a hill, it's the kind that makes you grumpy -- especially after a six-day stretch of temperatures in the upper 60s.

It seems Mother Nature can't make up her mind; from record-breaking highs to snow and sleet in just a day.

Some Wisconsinites are feeling frustrated.

"I was mad," said Hailey Brakke, Port Washington resident.

Not knowing whether to pack away the hats and gloves or keep them nearby.

"I was going to run out in a sweatshirt and then I was like maybe I should grab a jacket in case, and I'm happy I did. It's cold," said Brakke.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of southeastern Wisconsin, except Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha Counties.

"You deal with it, that's all you can do. It's Wisconsin, makes it interesting," said Sharon Feiereisen, West Bend resident.

The freezing rain and snow is expected to continue through Saturday morning.

"We have everything ready to go," said Dennis Aupperle, Kewauskum Department of Public Works foreman.

The Kewaskum Department of Public Works is watching the weather closely.

"This morning they were a little slushy but the ground temperature is pretty good where it didn't build up with ice and we didn't have to do much this morning," said Aupperle.

Friday evening may be a different story as the storm continues.

"We'll check the weather one last time after lunch and get loaded up if we have to and be ready if we need to getting early tonight or later this afternoon; just play it by ear and see what we have to do," said Aupperle.

Washington County DPW will also be out again Friday evening salting the roads. Just like any other winter storm, heed the warnings and give yourself enough distance between cars. While the roads are clear they're still very slick.