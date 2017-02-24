Milwaukee-based developer named for arena district residential units

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Friday, February 24th the selection of locally-based Royal Capital Group LLC to develop a 90-unit apartment complex within the new arena district.

The proposed residential development will be located along the eastern side of N. Sixth St. between W. Juneau Ave. and W. McKinley Ave. Construction of the residential units is expected to begin next fall upon majority completion of the parking structure.

In a news release, Bucks President Peter Feigin stated the following:

“We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Kevin Newell and his team at Royal Capital to continue transforming this portion of the city. This project has always been about more than just basketball; our ownership is committed to contributing to the revitalization of the city and spurring additional private investment in the future of Milwaukee. Kevin embodies that entrepreneurial spirit and shares our commitment to building a stronger and more vibrant downtown community.”

The proposed residential development will feature 90 rental units built along the west-facing façade of Block 7 on Sixth Street, immediately north of the new arena where the scheduled parking structure has already begun construction.

The development will include micro, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans, including some designed as two-story lofts. Street-level activation along N. Sixth St. will include a neighborhood café, flexible event space and a sports lounge serving both residents of the development and the general public. Additional planned amenities include a rooftop terrace and club room, state-of-the-art fitness center and multiple indoor/outdoor lounges.

The proposed residential development will be adjacent to the new Milwaukee Entertainment & Sports Center, the centerpiece of an ambitious development project spearheaded by Bucks ownership to transform 27-acres of mostly vacant property into a vibrant retail and entertainment district in the heart of downtown Milwaukee.