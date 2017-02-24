× West Bend police: Drunk driver tries to check on drunk friend who was just arrested for OWI

WASHINGTON COUNTY — An OWI arrest in West Bend ends with two friends arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

According to West Bend Police, On Friday, February 24th around 12:23 a.m., a West Bend officer stopped a vehicle near South 7th Avenue and Oak Street, after it drifted out a the traffic lane and struck a curb. The officer observed signs the driver was intoxicated.

According to police, the driver, a 22-year-old Jackson woman, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for OWI with a BAC of .131%.

While the woman was being booked at the West Bend Police Department, a “girlfriend” of hers, a 21-year-old West Bend resident, drove to the police department to inquire about her friend.

Police say when an officer met with her in the lobby, they observed signs the woman was intoxicated. She failed the standardized field sobriety tests and she too was arrested for OWI with a BAC of .148%.

Officials have not released any other details.