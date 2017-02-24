Winter Weather ADVISORY issued for 5 counties through 6am Saturday

Wonderful World of Water Day: Celebrate and learn about Earth’s most important resource, water

Posted 10:39 am, February 24, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at the Retzer Nature Center in Waukesha for Wonderful World of Water Day. The center is celebrating with special exhibits and hands on activities. There will be presentations on all things water related -- from the life cycle of a snowflake to how to plan a rain garden.

About Wonderful World of Water Day (website)

Come celebrate and learn about Earth's most important resource, water, at the Wonderful World of Water Day! Waukesha County Dept. of Parks and Land use is hosting special exhibits and hands-on activities on Saturday, February 25 from 9:00 - 11:00 am.

