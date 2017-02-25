× Milwaukee Admirals fall to Grand Rapids Griffins, 6-2

Grand Rapids, MI — Goalie Jared Coreau stopped 39 shots to lead the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday night at Van Andel Arena.

The loss snapped Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak.

Coreau improved to 10-5-0 in his career against the Admirals.

Griffins forward Martin Frk scored a power play goal to put his team on the board at 14:57 of the first period. It was his 20th goal of the season.

Grand Rapids took a 2-0 lead at 17:34 of the first period when Ben Street stole a puck at the Griffins blue line and snapped a shot into the net for a shorthanded goal.

The Griffins took a 3-0 lead at 2:01 of the second period when Dominic Turgeon scored his fifth goal of the season.

Milwaukee’s Justin Kirkland put his team on the board with a power play goal at 9:52 of the second period. Trevor Murphy fired a slap shot from the left point as Kirkland provided a screen in front of the Griffins net. Kirkland was able to get a deflection for his first career power play goal and his seventh goal overall. Murphy and Matt White recorded the assists.

On the ensuing faceoff, Grand Rapids Matt Lorito received a pass in the left corner and scored to give the Griffins a 4-1 lead at 10:06 of the second frame.

Drew Miller and Lorito scored goals in the third period to chase Ads goalie Marek Mazanec.

Jonas Gunnarsson replaced Mazanec with 14:30 remaining in the third period. Gunnarsson stopped all 11 shots he saw in relief.

The Ads were able to tack on another goal at 8:31 of the third period. Jimmy Oligny held the left point after a Griffins clearing attempt. He passed the puck to Alex Carrier at the right point who fed Mike Ribeiro on the left post for a tap-in goal. It was Ribeiro’s second goal with Milwaukee.

Mazanec made his 148th appearance with Milwaukee, passing Pekka Rinne for the second-most games by a goalie since the team joined the American Hockey League. Brian Finley holds the record with 161.

The Admirals continue a four-game road trip with a game at Charlotte Tues., Feb, 28. Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Sat., Mar. 4 against Manitoba.

