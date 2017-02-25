MILWAUKEE -- Enjoy some indoor fun with the family at Milwaukee's Discovery World. Learn about healthy habits at the "Sportsology" exhibit or enjoy crafting a festive Mardis Gras mask. FOX6's Julie Collins checked out all that Discovery World has to offer on Saturday, February 25th.
“Sportsology” exhibit: Enjoy ‘healthy’ family fun indoors at Discovery World
