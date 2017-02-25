Unmarked squad struck by man in pickup truck; driver arrested for OWI

Posted 9:39 am, February 25, 2017, by
20170225_023456_resized

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant police officer operating an unmarked squad was struck by a 58-year-old Racine man driving a pickup truck early on Saturday, February 25th. The wreck happened around 1:30 a.m. on Durand Ave.

Officials say the officer was operating his squad with a flashing yellow traffic light when a vehicle traveling north on Taylor failed to stop for the flashing red traffic light.  The northbound pickup continued into the intersection where it struck the Mount Pleasant squad car.

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

There were no injuries as a result of the accident.

20170225_023535_resized

